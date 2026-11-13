St. Vincent and the Grenadines participates in 29th CARICOM Regional Security Meeting

St Vincent and the Grenadines was among countries in the region represented at the 29th Meeting of the CARICOM Council for National Security and Law Enforcement (CONSLE)

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security Major the Hon. St Clair Leacock, and Acting Commissioner of Police Trevor Bailey attended the meeting, which was held in Paramaribo, Suriname, from November 10–11, 2026.

The Forum was attended by regional security leaders to strengthen co-operation on matters including serious crime, border security, intelligence sharing and other threats affecting the safety and stability of the Caribbean Community.

This country’s participation in the meeting reinforces its commitment to working alongside regional partners in confronting shared security challenges and strengthening the systems that keep the people of the region and communities safe.

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