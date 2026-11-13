NEMO hosts Disaster Preparedness and Response training session

Representatives from the public and private sectors received training in Disaster Preparedness and Response this week.

The training was conducted by the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO), in collaboration with Global Support and Development (GSD) and CLEAR-LAC.

The workshop brought together representatives from Government Ministries, Agencies, Statutory entities and Civil Society organisations to advance the development of an integrated After-Action Review system that promotes cross-sector learning and strengthens disaster preparedness and response.

Through technical presentations, practical exercises and group discussions, participants examined proposed AAR methodologies and templates designed to improve how lessons from emergency events are identified, documented and applied.

Working collaboratively, participants reviewed evidence, developed findings and identified actionable recommendations to enhance future response efforts.

The workshop was held as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen institutional learning, improve co-ordination among stakeholders and support continuous improvement across the national disaster management system.

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