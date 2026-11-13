Educators from Primary and Secondary Schools on mainland St. Vincent are benefitting from a series of First Aid and Cardio-pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) training sessions being conducted by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Red Cross Society.

The initiative, through the Ready 360 project, is designed to build capacity among seventy-eight teachers and school personnel so they can respond confidently and effectively to medical emergencies.

President of the SVG Red Cross, Dora James says participants will develop practical skills in first aid, CPR, and emergency response, helping to create safer learning environments for students, staff, and visitors.

The programme is being carried out with support from The Regional Intervention Platform of the Americas-Caribbean (PIRAC).

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