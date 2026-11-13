Latest News News & Sports NBC’s Special Report- Friday 13th November,2026 Z Jack November 13, 2026 Share This Article: Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Share on X (Opens in new window) X Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Tumblr Print (Opens in new window) Print The Ministry of Health is hosting a Fun Day at the Chile Playing Field today to coincide with activities to commemorate World Diabetes Day. Here’s more in today’s Special Report. https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/WORLD-DIABETES-DAY-REPORT.mp3Like this:Like Loading…RelatedContinue ReadingPrevious: RSVGPF Provides update on ongoing investigations Related Stories Latest News News & Sports RSVGPF Provides update on ongoing investigations Newsadmin November 12, 2026 Latest News News & Sports Forestry department considering implementation of hunting license system Newsadmin November 12, 2026 Latest News News & Sports AIA conducts full-scale emergency exercise to test and refine the airport’s emergency response protocols Newsadmin November 12, 2026
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