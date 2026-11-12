RSVGPF Provides update on ongoing investigations

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is continuing investigations into a fatal traffic accident which occurred in Belair on Wednesday.

According to a release from the Police, preliminary information indicates that at approximately 8:55 a.m on Wednesday, there was a motor vehicle collision resulting in a pedestrian being struck in the vicinity of the Spa in Belair.

The pedestrian, who was later identified as 68-year-old, Lydia Grecia of Belair, was transported to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital for medical attention, where she subsequently succumbed to her injuries.

The Police attended and processed the scene.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the accident are ongoing.

Meanwhile, The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has provided an update on the investigation into the sudden death of Darren Abby of Victoria Village, who was found unresponsive in the community of Calder on Sunday, November 8th, 2026.

According to a release from the Police, a post-mortem examination was conducted and determined that Mr. Abby died as a result of sudden cardiac death also known as arrhythmia.

The Police said the findings are consistent with the initial investigation, which found no indication of foul play.

The Police Force extends condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Darren Abby during this difficult time.

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