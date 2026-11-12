Forestry department considering implementation of hunting license system

The Forestry Department within the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Transformation is considering the implementation of a licensing system for persons who hunt.

Word of this came from Forestry Supervisor Bradford Latham, while speaking on NBC Radio recently.

Mr. Latham said the system will enable the Department to better monitor registered hunters, track species harvested, and improve data collection.

He added that the initiative will strengthen wildlife management efforts and support the sustainable use of the country’s natural resources.

Mr. Latham is also encouraging persons to refrain from hunting on private property and to ensure that safe hunting practices are followed at all times.

The 2026/27 wildlife hunting season in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines officially opened on October 1, and runs through January 31, 2027.

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