AIA conducts full-scale emergency exercise to test and refine the airport’s emergency response protocols

The Argyle International Airport Inc. conducted a full-scale emergency exercise last week to test and refine the airport’s emergency response protocols.

The exercise, which was held on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., brought together stakeholders from the National Red Cross, the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO), the Fire Services Department and the Ministry of Health, Wellness, Environment Health and Energy and the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

Speaking with NBC News, Manager of Operations and Services at the AIA, Osrick Browne, said the exercise was a routine training simulation mandated by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Mr. Browne said a simulation exercise is expected to be conducted every two years as part of ongoing efforts to ensure the airport remains prepared to respond effectively to emergency situations.

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