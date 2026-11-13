Government advances plans to re-develop Little Tokyo Bus Terminal

The Government is working assiduously to re-develop the Little Tokyo Bus Terminal in Kingstown, with support from the Government of Japan.

Minister of Urban Development, Hon. Andrew John said discussions were recently held with the Japanese Ambassador, following a visit to Little Tokyo, where concept designs were presented for the project.

Speaking on NBC Radio this week, Minister John said the re-development is intended to restore greenery and create a more attractive environment.

Minister John said the Government is prepared to provide the initial funding for the project which is likely to begin early next year.

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