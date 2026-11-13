Eighty Two SVGCC national scholars recognized for academic excellence

Eight National Scholars were among eighty-two students of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College, who were formally recognized for their outstanding academic performance, during the National Awards Ceremony and Cocktail Reception last night.

The students were the top performers in the CAPE and Associate Degree programmes this year.

The Prime Minister’s Gold Medal was presented to Kyra Sergeant, the top-performing scholar, who will also receive 20-thousand dollars in addition to a National Scholarship.

Delivering Remarks at the Ceremony, Prime Minister, Dr. Hon. Godwin Friday congratulated all the recipients and wished them all the best in their academic pursuits.

Minister of Higher Education, Hon. Terrance Ollivierre also commended the scholarship recipients, and encouraged them to make full use of the opportunities available to them.

And, Speaking on behalf of the scholarship recipients, the top performing scholar, Kyrah Sergeant expressed gratitude to the Government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

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