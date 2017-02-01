The Heritage Village which is being developed at Argyle is being seen as a site which has potential to grow into a spectacular Vincentian attraction.

Dr. Rudy Mathias, CEO of the International Airport Development Company (IADC) expressed this view.

Dr. Matthias was speaking at a ceremony held on Monday to mark the handing over of a $15,000 donation from the Returning Nationals SVG to the Argyle International Airport (AIA) Contributory Fund.

He said the project, which was initially funded by the Returning Nationals SVG, it is one of several sites being developed to attract visitors to the country.

He also stated that the government has seen this to become a significant project which in which persons would be proud of their funding.

Dr. Mathias said the project is intended to give Vincentians and visitors a greater insight into the local heritage.









