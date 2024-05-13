There are plans to re-organize the Ministry of Housing, headed by Minister Dr. Orando Brewster.

This was among several matters addressed by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves on NBC’s Face to Face Program on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister said he met with top officials in the Ministry of Housing to discuss plans to separate the Housing portfolio.

Prime Minister Gonsalves however said a final decision has not yet been made on the re-organization of the Ministry of Housing.

