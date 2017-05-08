GECCU Sub Branch

Residents of South Rivers and surrounding communities will soon benefit from full time services from the General Employees’ Co-operative Credit Union, (GECCU) which will officially open a new sub-office today in South Rivers.

This branch will be the fifth sub-office to be opened by the Credit Union as we remain committed to providing our members access to safe, sound, inclusive and comparable financial services.

The ceremony will include remarks from Kelvin Pompey, President of GECCU; and Frederick Stephenson, Minister of National Mobilization.

The feature address will be delivered by Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Area Representative for the North Central Windward.

In addition to its main office in Kingstown, GECCU also has branch offices in Georgetown, Bequia, Canouan and Union Island.

The official ceremony will begin at three this afternoon and will be aired live on NBC Radio.









