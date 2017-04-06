Release from AIA

The Argyle International Airport, AIA, has announced that Caribbean Airlines, CAL, based in Trinidad and Tobago, will officially operate scheduled flights from the AIA, from Friday April 14th.

A release from the AIA said CAL will operate scheduled flights between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Trinidad and Tobago, with connections to North American destinations.

The AIA said Caribbean Airlines has completed its operational set-up, and is currently conducting check-in ticketing and baggage tests.

It said, additionally, CAL is working towards opening a Cuban gateway, which will benefit a wide range of travelers, including students who are studying in Cuba.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has expressed gratitude to CAL for its decision to start scheduled flights from the Argyle International Airport.

Presenting his Ministerial Statement in Parliament this morning, the Prime Minister noted that the fares being offered by CAL are very competitive.

The Prime Minister also pointed out that the improved conditions at the Argyle International Airport auger well for its ability to attract additional airlines.

CAL’s cargo service is also expected to commence soon.









