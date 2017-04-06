SVG Whale Ban

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the Cabinet yesterday took the decision to ban the killing and capture of Orcas and Long Nose Dolphins in the waters of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The announcement, made during a Ministerial Statement in Parliament this morning, follows last week’s killing of two Orcas, commonly referred to as Killer Whales, in the presence of a whale-watching group.

Dr. Gonsalves said the move is in keeping with international conventions on the protection of sea mammals and legislation will be brought.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said the government will be moving to focus attention on developing the whale-watching industry.









