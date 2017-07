Three Swim Clubs from St. Vincent and the Grenadines are competing in the Rodney Heights Aquatic Centre Swimming Invitational Meet at Rodney Bay in St. Lucia.

Black Sands Swim Club with 21 Swimmers, Blue Marlins with 12 Swimmers and Bequia Swim Club with 7 Swimmers are competing in Under-8, and Over-15 Events.

Two Swimmers from New York will also take part.

Over-300 Swimmers from 27 Countries across the Region are competing.

The Invitational will end on Sunday.









