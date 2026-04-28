OECS Foreign Ministers meeting concludes

Delegates attending the Ninth Meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States are wrapping up their deliberations today at the Holiday Inn Conference Room at Diamond.

During the opening ceremony on Monday, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Fitzgerald Bramble, underscored the importance of the agenda before the regional Ministers, as they meet during a period of global turbulence.

He said the Council must evolve beyond a forum for co-ordination, and become a vehicle for sovereignty, justice, and standard-setting within the region.

Minister Bramble stressed that member states cannot navigate turbulent times in isolation.

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