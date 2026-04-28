SVG advances Digital Transformation with Civil Registry Modernization and Unique ID System

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, with support from the Caribbean Digital Transformation Project (CARDTP), is hosting in-country working sessions to modernize the Civil Registry (CR) and implement a Unique Identification (UID) system.

According to the Caribbean Digital Information Project, the sessions are being conducted with technical support from PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC.

The UID component will enhance identity verification, improving access to services and efficiency across agencies. The Civil Registry modernization will update the management of vital records such as births and deaths, enabling future online services and digital transactions.

Over seven days, discussions will cover system design, inter-operability, secure data management, and operational readiness. A National ID Committee will also review policy priorities and guide next steps.

The sessions will conclude with a baseline implementation package, integration decisions, and a forward action plan, marking a key milestone in the Government’s commitment to digital transformation and more accessible public services.

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