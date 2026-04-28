St. Vincent and the Grenadines prepares for visit by American Digital Creator IShowSpeed
Extensive preparations are being undertaken in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, to support the visit of world renowned American digital content creator, IShowSpeed.
Ishowspeed’s visit is intended to highlight the country’s capacity for innovation, excellence, and meaningful collaboration on the international stage.
NBC Radio’s Nerissa Sandy spoke with this country’s Minister of Culture and tells us more in this report.
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