Minister Gibson-Velox highlights women’s vulnerability to climate change at launch of GRIT Project

Minister responsible for the Family, Gender Affairs, Persons with Disabilities and Labour, Hon Laverne Gibson-Velox said women and girls in St. Vincent and the Grenadines face the greatest burden from climate change.

Minister Gibson-Velox made the point, as she addressed the official launch of the Caribbean Women Generating Resilient and Inclusive Trade (GRIT) Project on Monday.

The four-year regional initiative, is aimed at providing support for female entrepreneurs, and is being implemented by the Caribbean Export Development Agency, with funding from Global Affairs Canada.

Minister Gibson-Velox said that recent disasters such as COVID-19, La Soufrière eruption, and Hurricane Beryl, disproportionately harmed women, especially those in the informal sector.

Minister Gibson-Velox, said strengthening women’s economic empowerment is key to building resilience in families, communities, and national development.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related