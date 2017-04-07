National Netball Results

Dancing Iguana Pacers defeated New Era Pepper Stars 25-21 yesterday afternoon in Division (3) of the FLOW National Netball Championship at the National Netball Centre.

Metrocint General Insurance Maple beat Hill View 83-31 in Division (2).

No matches were scheduled today, because of an Event taking place at the National Netball Centre.

Tomorrow at 4:00 pm, in Division (3) OSCO Ball Warriors will meet SVG General Services (Junior), then at 4:45 pm, Western Union Mitres will clash with Dutch Lady Clinchers in Division (1) and at 6:00 pm, in another Division (3) match, New Era Pepper Stars will face Blue Horizon Pacers.

In related News…Teams and Clubs are ask to collect the New Fixtures from the Game Secretary Cheryl Alexander at the National Netball Centre.









