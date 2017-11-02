SVG DOMINICA ASSOCIATION

A Flag Raising Ceremony will be held at the Financial Complex in Kingstown tomorrow to launch a series of activities, to raise funds for hurricane relief and recovery in Dominica, in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria

The Dominican Association of SVG will host the activities throughout the month of November.

Tomorrow’s ceremony will begin at ten tomorrow morning, with remarks from Prime Minister Dr. Ralph E. Gonsalves and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Commerce, Sir Louis Straker.

There will also be cultural presentations by Dominicans living in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and music by the Police Force Band.

The Association is encouraging members of the general public to make contributions to the Dominica Solidarity Fund, in exchange for commemorative tee shirts which will be available at Aeropost, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and also from members of the Dominican Association of SVG.

Commemorative tee shirts may be worn on every Friday in November starting tomorrow November 3rd, in solidarity with the people of Dominica as they try to put their lives back together and rebuild their country.

The activities will climax on Saturday, November 25, 2017 with a walk from Peace Memorial Hall to Roseau which bears the same name as the capital of the Commonwealth of Dominica.

There will be a cultural showcase of Bouyon music and aspects of Dominican cuisine and culture.









