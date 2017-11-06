To mark the opening of the Hope Playing Field in Vermont, (A) Central Leeward X1 defeated (A) South Leeward X1, 1-nil in a Friendly Football match yesterday evening.

The scheduled cricket matches earlier in the day were not played due to rain, following Saturday’s night heavy rain.

Chairman of the National Sports Council, Richard Branch, urged the Community of South Leeward to make good use of the Playing Facility.

Meanwhile, Minister of Tourism, Sports and Culture Cecil Mc Kie, said the Facility is a top class one here, where other Sports Disciplines can take place.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related