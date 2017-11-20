Coast Guard celebrating 37 Years in existence

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard Service will be celebrating its 37th Anniversary on December 2nd.

And to commemorate this milestone, the Coast Guard Service will host a week of activities from November 26th to December 2nd.

The activities will begin with a Church Service at the Harvest Bible Chapel at Arnos Vale this Sunday.

On Monday there will be a Public Awareness Drive on Radio and on Tuesday November 28th a Community Service at the Calliaqua Anglican primary School beginning at 9am.

This will be followed by a Sports and Fund Day at the Calliaqua Playing Field on Wednesday.

On Friday there will be a Coast Guard Social will be held at the Coast Guard Base in Calliaqua and the activities will climax on December 2nd with a Fun Walk from the Central Police Station to the Coast Guard Base at Calliaqua.







