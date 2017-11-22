Taiwanese Embassy present bursaries to students in Bequia

Officials from the Ministry of Education and the Taiwanese Embassy travelled to Bequia yesterday to present bursaries under the Taiwanese Back to School program.

Thirty three students received the awards for educational support during a ceremony in Port Elizabeth Bequia.

Former Prime Minister, Sir James Mitchell, attended the ceremony and spoke of the contribution of the Taiwanese, which spans many years, dating back to his tenure as Prime Minister.

Sir James highlighted some of the infrastructural developments in the Grenadine Islands.He urged the students to be grateful for the monetary assistance which amount to 20-thousand, 4-hundred and 50 EC dollars

The Taiwanese scholarship program is based on a Memorandum of Understanding between the governments of the Republic of China on Taiwan and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The final set of bursaries will be presented to students in the Marriaqua Valley on Friday.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related