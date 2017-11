Local Educator, Nigel Morgan will soon be releasing his Book ‘401 Vincy Caribbean Proverbs’, to the Vincentian public.

Mr. Morgan, who was involved in the Education sector for some forty years, said he was influenced to publish the book because of his vast experiences and interactions with students.

He is hopeful that the book will be an inspiration to individuals to fulfil their destiny.







