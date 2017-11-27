WINDWARD ISLANDS WOMEN’S FOOTBALL

Grenada Women won the WINLOTT Super Six Windward Islands Senior Women’s Football Championship at Victoria Park here in Kingstown yesterday afternoon as they recovered from a 2-goal deficit to beat guest team, Barbados 3-2.

Barbados took an early lead in the match through Rianna Cyrus’ goal. Seven minutes later Kimberley Ellis extended the lead to 2-nil.

Merissa Charles converted for Grenada in the 34th minute and the scores remained 2-1 in favour of Barbados at half time.

Grenada mounted pressure on Barbados in the second half and were rewarded with the equalizer through a 62nd minute goal by Coie Smith.

Ronesha Frank then converted the winner in extra time to seal the 3-2 victory and Championship title for Grenada.

St Vincent and the Grenadines scored twice in the second half of yesterday evening’s second match after trailing 2-0 to earn a 3-3 draw against St Lucia.

St Vincent and the Grenadines made a promising start to the match after taking the lead with a goal by Arima Kandice Franklyn in the 18th minute, only to see St Lucia equalize in the 24th minute through Ketina Joseph, then take the lead with their second goal from Ellaisa Marquis in the 30th minute. Marquis put her team further in the lead when she converted again in the 40th minute to put her team 3-1 ahead.

Samantha Carrington scored in the 53rd minute for St Vincent and the Grenadines to reduce the lead to 3-2 in favour of St Lucia. That goal seemed to have re-energised the Vincentian footballers whose efforts were rewarded in the 58th minute when Franklyn scored her second goal to level the scores 3-3.

Later, St Vincent and the Grenadines had several unsuccessful attempts at scoring but were denied by some good saves by St Lucia’s goalkeeper.

St Vincent and the Grenadines completed the Championship on 2 points each at the bottom of the standings.







