Cicada Foundation hosts Christmas street party for Children

Over 50 children from the Rose Place community were treated to Christmas cheer on Sunday, at a Christmas Street Party, hosted by the Cicada Foundation, in association with Digicel.

The Cicada Foundation, is a charitable group founded by Designer and performer Eniye Kagbala, who partnernered with Digicel SVG Country Manager-John Davies (JD); The event was supported by Digicel Brand Ambassador Casper “DJ Ice Kole” John and music provided by Nu koncep.

Kagbala said the Cicada Foundation was set up as a charity to empower all communities across St. Vincent and the Grenadines and to help individuals to be at their best and give their best.

A Christmas meal was prepared by Adrien Gordon for the children and parents; and Santa also arrived with Christmas gifts for the children.

Ms Gordon’s daughter, Keneisha Gordon, was the community ambassador who worked along with The Cicada Foundation to organize the event. Ms Gordon’s Granddaughter Kahlia Gordon displayed her creativity and talent by leading the Karaoke singing.







