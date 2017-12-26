PM Gonsalves urges reflection at Christmas time

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has urged Vincentians to use the Christmas Holidays as a time to reflect on the condition of the poor and vulnerable.

He made the call, as he delivered a Christmas Message on NBC Radio yesterday.

The Prime Minister appealed to citizens to think of what they can do to help the less fortunate.

The Prime Minister expressed optimism for the future, as all sectors collaborate to improve the quality of life for everyone, especially during the Christmas Season.







