Ministry of Education hosts Child’s Month March and Expo

A March and Expo, organized by the Ministry of Education, was held today as part of activities to observe Child Month under the theme “Nurturing Tomorrow’s Leaders – Get Involved”.

Senior Education Officer with responsibility for Early Childhood Education, Etny Williams highlighted the importance of the event.

Williams says the Ministry of Education is committed to providing quality education and support to the nation’s children.

The march was held from heritage square to the Victoria Park.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related