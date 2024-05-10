The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will host a ground breaking ceremony for the construction of the Park Hill Cultural, Educational and Wellness Centre next week.

According to a release from the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, the project will be financed by a grant from the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and is scheduled to have a construction duration of 12 months.

The objective of this project is to facilitate educational, social, wellness and cultural activities which will enhance all aspects of community life, encourage a culture of nonviolent self-expression and propel a greater sense of ownership and build community spirit and national pride.

The Government in its National Economic and Social Development Plan 2013-2025, has elaborated a holistic strategic agenda for the building of national pride, identity and culture.

As such, this project seeks to construct a cultural, educational and wellness centre in Valley Road, near to the Park Hill playing field.

The project will create a multi-purpose learning resource centre inclusive of facilities for computer literacy, indoor sports, culture and community gathering.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves will deliver the feature address at the ground breaking ceremony and remarks will be delivered by the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Camillo Gonsalves and the Minister of Tourism, and Culture Carlos James.

The ceremony takes place on Monday, May 13, at 2 p.m. at the Park Hill playing field.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related