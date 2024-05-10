Police investigating Arnos Vale Shooting

Local Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the vicinity of a business place in Arnos Vale Wednesday evening.

The incident was reported at approximately 10:45 PM.

Upon arrival at the scene, responding officers discovered a 49-year-old male laborer from Upper Cane Hall with gunshot injuries.

The victim was transported to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, where he is currently listed in stable condition.

The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident and are appealing to the public for any information that may assist in the investigation.

Persons with information can contact Police Emergency, the Calliaqua Police Station or the Criminal Investigations Department.

