MPs unanimously support the ICC Cricket World Cup West Indies Bill 2024

Members of Parliament have given unanimous support to the ICC Cricket World Cup West Indies Bill, which was passed during yesterday’s Meeting of the House of Assembly.

The Bill, piloted by Minister of Sports, Frederick Stephenson will make provision for the efficient and effective staging of the ICC Cricket World Cup West Indies 2024 at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

Minister Stephenson commended all stakeholders involved in the preparations for the World Cup Cricket, which bowls off here on June the 13th.

Meanwhile … Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves said this is a wonderful opportunity for St. Vincent and the Grenadines to host the Cricket during this period.

And… Leader of the Opposition, Dr. Godwin Friday said he is in full support of the Bill.

The other Bills passed in Parliament yesterday are the Finance Bill; the Natural Disaster Construction and Rehabilitation Project Loan Authorization Bill; the Magistrates Amendment Bill and the Nilio Gumbs Pension Declaration Bill.

The Meeting of the House of Assembly is adjourned until Thursday July 18th at 10am.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related