SVG UN SEAT APPLICATION

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has stepped up its campaign to be elected as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.

Word of this came from Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, during his first Media Briefing for 2018, held on Tuesday.

Dr. Gonsalves said such a designation would place this country in a strategic position to contribute to decisions on matters of global importance.

Dr. Gonsalves said the Government had previously put forward an application for membership of the UN Security Council, however, the seat was given to Coloumbia.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has highlighted the fact that St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been playing a leading role in the operations and activities of a number of committees and agencies of the United Nations and has a very high profile at the world body.

Dr. Gonsalves said St. Vincent and the Grenadines is expected to become the Chair of the Economic and Social Council and is currently one of the four countries that is the Vice Chairs of Council to the United Nations.

The Prime Minister noted that this country’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Rhonda King has displayed great leadership at the United Nations as the Chair of International Women Network.







