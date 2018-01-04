LIAT AGENDA

A team of officials from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) including its President Dr. William Warren Smith, along with the management of regional airline, LIAT, will be meeting here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines this Friday to hold discussions on the way forward for the airline in 2018. The agenda will include deliberations on further reforms for LIAT.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves who is Chairman of LIAT Shareholder governments told reporters at a press conference on Tuesday January 2, 2018, that the governments of Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados and St. Vincent and the Grenadines in late 2017, finalized a loan of US 7 million dollars to LIAT and that consultants were appointed to undertake a lot of evaluations and discussions about LIAT.







