Foreign Affairs Essay Competition

The Department of Foreign Policy and Research in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Commerce is inviting submissions from students in local secondary schools and colleges, as well as academics and young professionals from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, to participate in the 2017/2018 Essay Writing Competition.

There are two groups for competition: Group 1 (Ages 15 – 20 years) and Group 2 (Ages 21 – 30 years).

In Group 1, the topic is: “The opening of the Argyle International Airport will provide Saint Vincent and the Grenadines air access to new international markets.

In what ways can the new international airport facilitate increased foreign investment and aid in diversifying our trade portfolio?” Participants in group 2 will discuss the topic “As of January 2017, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines began a 3 year term on the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), additionally, this country is bidding for a seat on the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member.

The top three winners in Group 1 will receive $500, $300 and S250 respectively as well as trophies. In Group 2, the top three participants will receive $500, $400 and $250 respectively as well as trophies. Digicel SVG will provide Samsung smartphones to the first place winners in both categories and to the second place winner in Group 1.

For further details and guidelines, interested persons should visit the Ministry’s Facebook Page “Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Commerce”, or call the Ministry at 784-456-2060. The deadline for applications is 13th April, 2018 at 5 pm.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Commerce says it remains committed to enhancing public diplomacy at home and abroad.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related