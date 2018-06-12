GRADUATES PRELIMINARIES JUDGING

Twenty-three Calypsonians from the Graduates Calypso Tent will face the judges tonight in the Preliminary Judging.

The Calypsonians are seeking a place in the Semi Finals of the Calypso Monarch Competition, slated for Friday June 29th at Carnival City, Victoria Park.

The cast comprises Sulle; Hero; Chewalee; Homie; Tajoe; Johnny Rebel; Patience; Sonny Banks; Live Up; Bump-I; Lady D; Busta Ski; Nubian Empress; Armstrong; Wynner; Broom Royal Gem; Hance; Black Messenger; Shaka; Big J; Mitch and Ranking

The show takes place at the Russell’s Auditorium from eight tonight and will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.

Tomorrow night it will be the turn of Upstage Xperience and On Tour on Thursday at the Russell’s Auditorium.







