OECS HEADS MEETING

A three-member delegation, headed by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves will attend the 65th Meeting of the OECS Heads of Government in St. Lucia next week.

The proceedings will be held on Monday and Tuesday, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Gonsalves.

OECS Ambassador and Director of Regional Integration and Diaspora Unit, Allan Alexander and Senior Economist in the Ministry of Finance, Ken Morris will also attend the Meeting.

It is expected that all ten Heads of Government will be in attendance to discuss matters related to Climate Change, Trade, Border Security, External Representation, Applications for Membership and other areas of regional priority.

The OECS Authority is currently chaired by St. Lucia’s Prime Minister Allen Chastanet who will hand over to incoming chairman this country’s Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

The two-day meeting will be held at the Habour Club in Gros Islet, St. Lucia.

The OECS Authority is the highest decision making body of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related