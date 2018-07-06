WEATHER OUTLOOK

The Atlantic high pressure system is forecast to dominate the weather pattern across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines during the next 12 -18 hours.

Occasionally cloudy skies, breezy conditions and scattered showers can be expected.

Thereafter, a weak tropical wave is expected to affect the islands, producing a marginal increase in shower activity.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Beryl is now forecast to be a hurricane as it approaches the Lesser Antilles.

At 11 am, “Beryl” was located near latitude 10.7 North, longitude 46.5 West, or about 1045 miles east of SVG. “Beryl” is forecast to move west north-west near 15 mph (24 km/h) towards the northern portion of the island chain.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 80 mph with higher gust. Additional strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and “Beryl” is expected to still be a hurricane when it reaches the Lesser Antilles late Sunday into Monday.

Hurricane Beryl is a compact hurricane. Hurricane- force f winds (74 mph and more) extend outward up to 10 miles from the center, and tropical storm-force winds (39 to 73 mph) extend outward up to 35 miles.

The Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services will continue to monitor the progress of this system and update as necessary.

Additionally, East North-east to East winds at approximately 25 km/h – 45 km/h winds are forecast and seas are to remain moderate to rough (2.0 meters to 2.5 meters). Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related