STEEL AND GLITTER RESULTS

SVG Players International Mas Band retained the title in the Night Mas segment in the Steel and Glitter Show at Carnival City, Victoria Park last night.

The Band took the top spot for its portrayal Legends of the Soca Monarch – I’m a Monster. 2nd Blonde Bird and Friends with its presentation – Phobia – Fear of Darkness. 3rd My Imagination Mas Band portraying In Time to come. 4th Melborurne Artisans with its portrayal Young Vikings, Dedicated to Memories.

In the Senior Panorama Competition, Sion Hill Euphonium Steel Orchestra placed first, 2nd Starlift Steel Orchestra with its performance of Behaving the worst by Skinny Fabulous and 3rd Ebony Pan Jammers – with their rendition of Unruly.







