SCOTIABANK KIDDY CRICKET SUMMER CAMP

The 2018 Scotia Bank Kiddy’s Cricket Summer camp is scheduled to take place from Monday July 23rd -27th at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex from 9:00 in the morning to 3:00 in the afternoon daily.

Sixty (60) primary school students from across the nations primary schools will be involved in the program which includes basic cricket skills, injury prevention, nutrition, drugs and sports, laws of the game, personal hygiene and a viewing of the Fire in Babylon video, a story of the period of West Indies Supremacy in world cricket.

Five (5) local coaches will conduct the programme coordinated by Mr. Stanley Hinds.







