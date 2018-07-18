GREGGS MEN AND WOMEN SOFTBALL CRICKET

The Greggs Sports and Cultural Organization has announced that this year’s Sea Operations Men’s Twenty/20 and Women’s Ten/10 Softball Cricket Championships will be held at the same time of the year instead of at separate times as was the case in the past.

The Championship is scheduled to open on 5th August. Registration Forms are available from Safrian St. Hillaire and Bradley Woods of Greggs, while Registration fees for the Men’s Competition is EC$250.00 and EC$125.00 for Women’s Championship.







