SVG JAPAN VISIT

A wide range of issues will be discussed, between Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, during an official visit to Japan by Prime Minister Gonsalves.

The Prime Minister announced at a News Conference last week that he is scheduled to leave the state this Friday August 3rd for Japan, where he would be hosted by the Japanese Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister said a range of issues will be discussed during the official visit, including matters relating to CARICOM and the OECS.







