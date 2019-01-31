The Public Sector Investment Loan Bill was the only one passed at Tuesday’s session of Parliament.

And a Resolution was also passed, authorizing the Government to borrow 50-million dollars from local Commercial Banks during the period January 1st to December 31st, 2019, to meet the current requirements of the Government.

Parliament has been suspended until Monday February 4th at 4:00pm, when there would be the ceremonial opening of the 4th Session of the 10th Parliament.

Finance Minister Camillo Gonsalves is expected to present the Budget Address, which will be preceded by the Throne speech from Governor General Sir Frederick Ballantyne.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related