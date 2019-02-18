MORE VINCENTIANS GET INVOLVED IN CPA

Vincentians who recently successfully wrote and passed the Common Final Exam (CFE) with the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA) are encouraging more people in the country to seek this certification which can ensure that they are able to work anywhere in the world as Accountants.

The CPA hosted a cocktail reception earlier this month at the Beachcombers Hotel in Villa, to celebrate the achievements of three candidates from St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the CPA Professional Education Program.

The CFE, which was written in September 2018, is a three-day evaluation that assesses competencies in becoming a Canadian Chartered professional Accountant, including professional knowledge and judgment, ethics and the ability to communicate. It is an important component and the final hurdle of the CPA Qualification program.

One of the Vincentians who completed the exam, Jorge Dasilva says while it has been a challenging and time consuming journey for him, it is definitely worth the hard work.

Mr. Dasilva says the certification is globally recognized and he is encouraging more Vincentians to pursue the program.

The Three Vincentian Graduates are Jorge Dasilva, Bijorn Bullock and Miles Williams.







