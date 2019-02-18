TBPO FOOTBALL RESULTS

Yesterday afternoon, in the Corea’s Distribution/COMSPORTS/XTREME FM Top Belair Progressive Organization (TBPO) nine-a-sideFootball Championship, Cole Trucking Dream F.C thrashed COMPUTEC Blend Older Boys beating them, 9-nil at the Dauphine Playing Field.

In another match, defending champions, Catalans defeated Edward Conliffe Shooting Stars 3-2.

On Saturday, Hackers thumped All Saints University 5-nil, while MIDNITE Ride Older Boys and Roma F.C played to a three all draw.

At the same venue, Glenside Ball Blazers will clash with Curtis King Conquering Lions, this afternoon at 4:30.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related