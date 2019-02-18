NATIONAL CLUB FOOTBALL WEEKEND RESULTS

North Leeward Predators, Sion Hill, Bequia United, Avenues United, BESCO Pastures and System Three gained victories in the St. Vincent Brewery National Club Football Championships on the weekend.

In the Premier Division, North Leeward Predators beat Hope International 1-nil at the Golden Grove Playing Field in Fitz Hughes. Sion Hill defeated Largo Height 3-2, BESCO Pastures won from SV United 1-nil at Victoria Park, Bequia had the better of Pride and Joy 5-1 at the Clive Tannis Playing Field in Port Elizabeth, Bequia, and Avenues United beat Campdonia Chelsea 4-nil at the Campden Park Playing Field.

In the Women’s Championship, North Leeward Predators defeated Volcanoes 3-2 at the Golden Grove Playing Field in Fitz Hughes, and System Three beat QCESCO Titans 4-1 at the Campden Park Playing Field.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related