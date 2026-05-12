Plans in the pipeline to provide reliable and safe water supply directly to households in the Grenadines

Residents in the Grenadines have been assured that plans are in the pipeline to provide a reliable and safe water supply directly to households in the Grenadine Islands.

Minister of Grenadines Affairs Hon. Terrance Ollivierre says in the near future a pipe-borne water initiative will be launched in the Grenadines.

Minister Ollivierre and Minister of Health, Hon. Daniel; Cummings were on Friday addressing water shortage issues nationwide.

The Central Water and Sewerage Authority has implemented rationing schedules in affected areas, with disruptions impacting both domestic and commercial users.

This is due to the effects of dry weather conditions on the Dalaway and Montreal Water Systems.

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