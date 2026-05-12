Grade Six Students across SVG preparing for CPEA Exams this week

Grade Six students across St. Vincent and the Grenadines will sit the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA) Examination on Wednesday 13 and Thursday 14 May, 2026 at eighteen designated centres throughout the country.

In a release the Ministry of Education said this year, one thousand seven hundred and sixty-six (1,766) students have registered for the CPEA, an increase from last year’s one thousand six hundred and ninety-one (1691) candidates. The cohort comprises eight hundred and ninety-two (892) females and eight hundred and seventy-four (874) males.

The CPEA, administered by the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC), is the key assessment for students completing the primary cycle of their education. The assessment evaluates the essential literacies required for progression to secondary education.

Over the two days, students will complete multiple choice papers in Mathematics, Social Studies, Language Arts, and Science. This final component of the CPEA constitutes sixty percent (60%) of each student’s overall score. Each subject paper contains fifty (50) multiple choice questions, with an allotted time of one hour and fifteen minutes per paper.

The results of the CPEA are expected to be published in June 2026. Following the release of results, the Ministry of Education will conduct the secondary school placement exercise.

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