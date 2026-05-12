SVG Nurses Association joins with global community to celebrate International Nurses Day

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Nurses Association joins with the global community in celebrating International Nurses Day today, with the theme Our nurses, Our future; Empowered Nurses save lives.

President of the Association, Mrs. Shelly-Ann Alexander-Ross, told NBC News that the organization recognizes and honours the unwavering commitment, resilience, and professionalism of Nurses across the country.

She noted that nurses remain the backbone of the health care system in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Mrs. Alexander-Ross outlined several activities that were held during Nurse’s Week, May 4 to the 11, leading up to today’s celebration.

She said additional will be held during the month, including professional development sessions, aimed at enhancing the skills and knowledge of nursing staff.

International Nurses Day is observed annually on May 12, marking the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing

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