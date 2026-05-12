Police Traffic Department makes strong appeal to motorist to desist from transporting children in the front seat

The Traffic Department of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is making a strong appeal to motorists to desist from the dangerous practice of transporting children in the front seat of vehicles.

Speaking on the Traffic Highlights programme on NBC Radio this morning, Corporal Kymon Hall, emphasized that persons who transport young children are required to use a child restraint system.

Corporal Hall explained that these systems are specifically designed to reduce the risk of injury to a child in the event of a collision, by limiting the mobility of the child’s body and ensuring greater protection.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related